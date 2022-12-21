MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. 29,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,551. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.239 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

