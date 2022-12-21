MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,123. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

