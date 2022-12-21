MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,077 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,421,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 653,874 shares of company stock worth $70,438,521 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $105.38. 10,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,404. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

