MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,046,000 after acquiring an additional 923,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.58. 2,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,886. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

