MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PIE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 39,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,793. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.