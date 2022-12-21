Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,351 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 41,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 57,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,523,346 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

