Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,378 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 500,730 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

