National Bank Financial Increases Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to C$16.00

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAWLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAWLF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 21,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,255. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.