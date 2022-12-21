National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$93.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.54. The stock has a market cap of C$31.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.
National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.27.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
