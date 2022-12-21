National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Down to $262.13

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $262.13, but opened at $251.76. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $251.76, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,192,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 120,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter.

About National Western Life Group

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.