NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.30 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $58.69 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00007742 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022072 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.31086644 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $66,167,019.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

