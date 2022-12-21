Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.77

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.77 and traded as high as $92.16. Nelnet shares last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 77,838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a current ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.82.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

