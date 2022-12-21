Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.13.

Netflix stock traded up $9.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.26. The stock had a trading volume of 161,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,747. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $620.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

