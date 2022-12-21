Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $318,363.07 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

