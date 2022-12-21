NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $34.23

NFT (NFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. NFT has a market cap of $631,357.45 and approximately $34.23 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014971 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036793 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005941 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00226728 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01725262 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,033.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

