NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) & Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Head to Head Review

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) and Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 38.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -264.09% -50.12% -42.77% Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,445.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and Propanc Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $77.88 million 5.41 -$120.33 million ($1.95) -2.65 Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$2.66 million ($0.03) -0.02

Propanc Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Propanc Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; NGM621, an immunoglobulin 1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NGM831 and NGM438 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and a collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to focus primarily on the development of novel medicines for unmet patient needs in retinal and CVM diseases, including heart failure. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Propanc Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.