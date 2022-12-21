NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.86% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

