NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $122.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) received a $122.00 target price from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.78. 32,764,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,711,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.