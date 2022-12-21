Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50,750 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $120,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,305,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.36.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $529.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.00. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $364.62 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

