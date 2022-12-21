Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $487,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.62.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

