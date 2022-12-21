Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks Price Performance

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,226. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

