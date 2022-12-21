Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 362 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 49,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

