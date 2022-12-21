NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63,776.45 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. NXM has a total market capitalization of $251.90 million and $63,776.45 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $38.20 or 0.00226704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.09525175 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $63,593.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

