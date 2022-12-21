Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 3,232 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.69.

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

