Oak Harvest Investment Services Decreases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock valued at $28,735,207. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

CRM opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.89 and a 1-year high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

