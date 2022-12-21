Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 2,104 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,568,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.8 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

