Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in CSX by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,659,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,220,000 after buying an additional 799,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 234,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,112,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

