Oak Thistle LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of GNTX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. 12,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,689. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

