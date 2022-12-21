Oak Thistle LLC Invests $263,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.0% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.8% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 195,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,533,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The stock has a market cap of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

