Oak Thistle LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,929. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

