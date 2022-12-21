Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.3% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $367,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.41. 2,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

