Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $15,043.75 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $15,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,497.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock remained flat at $20.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $22.41.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

