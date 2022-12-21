Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,064 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,394,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.15. 43 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $80.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

