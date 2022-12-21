Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,412 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,032. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

