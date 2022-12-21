Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,380. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

