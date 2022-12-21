Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after buying an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after buying an additional 365,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after buying an additional 366,542 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.30. 93,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,128. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.