Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.49.

