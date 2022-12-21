Oldfather Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,628 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

