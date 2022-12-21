Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 466 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

