Omega Financial Group LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after acquiring an additional 300,899 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

