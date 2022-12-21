Omega Financial Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after buying an additional 3,330,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after buying an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after buying an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.75. 25,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,936. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

