Omega Financial Group LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $418,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.98. 41,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $85.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

