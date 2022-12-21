Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases 12,141 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.48. 11,067,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88.

