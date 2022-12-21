Omega Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Omega Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

