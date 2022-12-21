OMG Network Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 21st. OMG Network has a market cap of $140.71 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021858 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

