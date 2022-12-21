ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Gap Up to $16.39

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $16.91. ON shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 8,327 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
