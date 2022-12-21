OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Position Increased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in OneMain were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in OneMain by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OMF. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

