Ontology (ONT) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $142.27 million and $5.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.01 or 0.07205109 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031486 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00070298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021886 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

