Oppenheimer Cuts Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target to $28.00

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -188.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,247,000 after purchasing an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after buying an additional 413,728 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,327,000 after buying an additional 699,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,934,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

