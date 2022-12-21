Optimism (OP) Price Down 18% This Week

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market cap of $208.10 million and $50.80 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $875.65 or 0.05201380 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00498273 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.17 or 0.29522931 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
